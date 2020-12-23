Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald appear happier than ever in family Christmas photo

The couple's marriage has dominated headlines in recent months

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have appeared happier than ever in a new family Christmas photo.

Back in October, fears mounted for the couple’s marriage, after Dominic was papped kissing actress Lily James on a trip to Rome.

After the scandal erupted, the English actor and his Irish wife Catherine shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds, insisting their marriage was “strong” and they were “very much still together”.

The couple, who own Glin Castle in Limerick, put on yet another united front as they posed for a Christmas card with their four chidlren – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

“Happy Christmas from Glin Castle! 🎁🎄❤️,” they wrote.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.

Dominic and Catherine officially bought the castle last year, to save it from being sold on.

Following reports that the couple’s marriage was “as good as over” amid the scandal, Catherine stepped out and insisted their marriage was “fine”.

The 49-year-old told the MailOnline last month: “We’re fine, thank you very much, yes we are. Things are OK between us.”

“We don’t need any advice from anyone, thank you,” she added.