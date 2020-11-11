Dolly Parton admits Ireland has a ‘special place’ in her heart

The country music icon is offering a generous gift to children in Co. Cork

Dolly Parton has admitted that Ireland has a “special place” in her heart.

The country music legend launched her Imagination Library project in Co. Cork today, a global initiative that sends a free book to registered children every month until the age of five.

The project has already gifted 147million books to kids around the world since it was first launched as part of The Dollywood Foundation in 1995.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Dolly said: “I truly believe that if every child has a song in their heart and a book in their hand, they can see all of their dreams come true.”

The 74-year-old revealed Ireland “feels like home” to her, despite being born and raised in Tennessee.

“Cork, and all of Ireland, has a special place in my heart,” she said, “It feels like home to me and hopefully one day, sooner than later, I will be coming home again!”

The project is free of charge for the families involved, with An Post sponsoring the delivery of the books.

View this post on Instagram Just dropping in to say hello and I love you 💕 A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

Dolly added: “You can never get enough books into the hands of young children.

“I know there are children in Ireland with their own dreams – the dream of becoming a doctor, an inventor, or a teacher. Who knows; maybe a writer, or singer.

“The seeds of these dreams can often be found in books and the seeds planted in a community can grow across the world.”

Families in Knocknaheeny, Hollyhill, Gurranabraher, Churchfield, Mahon, Carrigtwohill, Ashbourne House direct provision centre and the Kinsale Road direct provision have been chosen for the project.

Upon registering, each book is personalised with the child’s name and posted directly to their home, helping them to build their own home library.