Humour definitely runs in the family!

Doireann Garrihy’s father pokes fun at her in hilarious tweet

Eugene Garrihy has poked fun at his daughter Doireann in a hilarious tweet.

RTÉ star Doireann took to Twitter on Sunday to share her new obsession that has kept her busy over lockdown.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I am obsessed with cleaning this lockdown and have realised that Mr Sheen is king of all cleaning products.

“Dusty shelf? Mr Sheen. Dirty skirting boards? Mr Sheen. Grubby mirror? Mr Sheen. Stubborn fake tan? Mr Sheen.”

Showing humour runs in her family’s genes, Eugene poked fun at his daughter, writing: “Its an awful pity you didn’t get to know Mr Sheen when you were living at home….”

While Doireann’s original tweet raked in over 1K likes, her dad’s witty response received over 3K likes on the social media platform.

Sharing the encounter on Instagram, the presenter wrote: “Me: Tweets fairly often, tries to be funny. My Dad: tweets once a year, shots are fired, mic is dropped 💥”.