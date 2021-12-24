Doireann Garrihy to spend Christmas in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she’ll be spending Christmas in isolation, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Irish presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Eve to share a photo of her positive antigen test, which she took on route to her family in Clare.

She wrote: “The final test before reaching Clare and Euge in Doolin. Just glad to have caught it before landing in their door. Where my isolation huns at.”

Doireann is not the only Irish star spending Christmas in quarantine.

Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, and shared her heartache that she wouldn’t be able to spend Christmas with her mum.

RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy is also self-isolating for Christmas, after being named a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus.