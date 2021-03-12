Doireann Garrihy thanks followers for ‘reaching out’ – amid Eoghan McDermott’s departure from 2fm

Doireann Garrihy has thanked her followers for “reaching out” to her on Instagram, amid Eoghan McDermott’s departure from RTÉ 2fm.

The presenter has been hosting 2fm Breakfast on her own over the past three weeks, as her co-host recently left the station in a shock move.

Doireann is yet to publicly address Eoghan’s departure from the show, but the 28-year-old has admitted the past few weeks have been “manic”.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Doireann said she’s been quiet on social media as she’s been busy filming her RTÉ Player series The Doireann Project, and recording new episodes of her podcast.

The radio presenter said: “Hope everyone is good. I know I’ve very quiet in terms of talking about things on Instagram but things have just been absolutely manic between radio, filming this and The Laughs Of Your Life season five, which isn’t a million miles away if you’re a podcast listener.”

“I see all your messages coming in and I just want to say thank you for reaching out and saying you miss me and having the chats.”

“I’ve got lovely messages from people,” she added.

RTÉ confirmed Eoghan’s departure from 2fm earlier this week, two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the Breakfast show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Before the pandemic began in early 2020, Eoghan had been rumoured to be leaving the station to pursue media roles in Australia.

The 37-year-old currently lives in Dublin with his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia.

Since Eoghan left the station, RTÉ 2fm listeners have been calling for Carl Mullan to replace him on the 2fm Breakfast show.

A host of other famous faces have also been tipped to replace Eoghan – including Lottie Ryan, James Kavanagh, Greg O’Shea, James Patrice, and Maura Higgins.