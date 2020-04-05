Doireann Garrihy shares video of her boyfriend hopping into bed – as she admits things ‘could be worse’

The social media star is highlighting the importance of staying at home

Doireann Garrihy shares video of her boyfriend hopping into bed – as...

Doireann Garrihy has shared a video of her boyfriend Paddy Wilson hopping into bed – as she admits it’s safer to stay home.

The RTE 2FM star is highlighting the importance of staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic, and admitted she is “safe at home” rather than “stuck at home”.

In an Instagram post, Doireann shared photos and videos with her 225k followers, showing what she has been up to at home.

As well as broadcasting from her bedroom, the social media star has also been enjoying time with her beau.

In one video Paddy can be seen rolling onto their bed, while in another Doireann posted a photo of two wine glasses and a selection of cheeses, that the couple have been enjoying together.

“It could definitely be worse. 💕 #yourenotstuckathomeyouresafeathome,” she captioned the post.

In another clip, Doireann can be seen doing a hilarious Maura Higgins impression.

It comes just days after the TV star admitted she felt past relationships didn’t work out because were partners were “too nice” to her.

In a recent interview, Doireann gushed about her new love Paddy, admitting that he is her “rock”.

