Doireann Garrihy shares update on the return of her popular podcast

Doireann Garrihy has shared an update on her popular podcast, The Laughs of your Life, that is returning to our ears very soon after a long break.

Taking to her Instagram story today showing off her growing baby bump, the radio star began, “I’m just back from gym class. My first in three weeks. I just wasn’t really feeling the energy for awhile.”

She continued, “I have a busy week – busy few weeks. We’re into the throws of the third trimester now. So… the clock is ticking. And a lot done, a lot to do work wise.”

“In case you missed it, The Laughs of your Life, is back on the 1st of September […] not long to wait. Recording starts this week!”

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait to have my first guest! Oh it’s great,” she said beaming.

“If there’s anyone you would like to suggest that I can ask… If there’s someone you’ve always thought would be brilliant on the podcast – I’d love to know what ye think.”

This comes after Doireann shared the sweet way she and her fellow comic husband Mark Mehigan celebrated him selling out his Cork comedy show.

The 33-year-old revealed two weeks ago that they decided to fly to Spain from London for a “final holiday” before welcoming their baby SOON.

Taking to her Instagram story wearing a throw-over with a bikini underneath, Doireann said, “Okay, so it’s our last full day. We’ve decided to treat ourselves.”

She continued: “I’m not a beach club person. I prefer to just lie my towel down and live my life or be by a pool.”

“But, Mark sold out his Cork show. So, we were just like, ‘It’s our final day.’”

Showing off her growing baby bump, she said laughing, “The bump is out. In my bikini. And this sort of glamourous shawly thing.”

Pulling her sunglasses on, Doireann swayed and added, “So y’know, just gonna rock in.

Mark is taking to the Cyprus Avenue in Cork for his Good Stuff comedy gig in September.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old again took to her Instagram story, and shared: “Good morning from Spain. Yes, we came from London to here for a final getaway while we actually can.”

She then shared a glowing snap of her in a white sundress and sandals, and wrote over it: “When you want a golden hour selfie but golden hour is blinding.”

Doireann and Mark announced that they are expecting their first child back in April while sharing an adorable snap on Instagram, and penning: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

This news came after the 2FM presenter married Mark last December, one year after announcing their engagement.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at the luxurious K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.