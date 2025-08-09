Doireann Garrihy shares sweet way she and husband Mark Mehigan are celebrating his sold-out show

Doireann Garrihy has shared the sweet way she and husband Mark Mehigan are celebrating him selling out his Cork comedy show.

The radio star revealed last week that they decided to fly to Spain from London for a “final holiday” before welcoming their baby SOON.

Now taking to her Instagram story wearing a throw-over with a bikini underneath, Doireann said, “Okay, so it’s our last full day. We’ve decided to treat ourselves.”

She continued: “I’m not a beach club person. I prefer to just lie my towel down and live my life or be by a pool.”

“But, Mark sold out his Cork show. So, we were just like, ‘It’s our final day.'”

Showing off her growing baby bump, she said laughing, “The bump is out. In my bikini. And this sort of glamourous shawly thing.”

Pulling her sunglasses on, Doireann swayed and added, “So y’know, just gonna rock in.”

Mark is taking to the Cyprus Avenue in Cork for his Good Stuff comedy gig in September.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old again took to her Instagram story, and shared: “Good morning from Spain. Yes, we came from London to here for a final getaway while we actually can.”

She then shared a glowing snap of her in a white sundress and sandals, and wrote over it: “When you want a golden hour selfie but golden hour is blinding.”

Doireann and Mark announced that they are expecting their first child back in April while sharing an adorable snap on Instagram, and penning: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

This news came after the 2FM presenter married the comedian last December, one year after announcing their engagement.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at the luxurious K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.

The bride stunned in a dress by Australian-based designer Christie Nicole, crafted from a textured ostrich feather tulle.

The unique gown retails at $11,550 AUD (approx €7,000), and Doireann picked up the dress from The White Gallery boutique in Newry.

Doireann’s bridesmaids included her two sisters, Aoibhin and Ailbhe, who stunned in black satin dresses from Folkster, with matching cropped jackets.

Their dresses were the perfect fit for the couple’s winter wedding, and complimented Doireann’s unique feathered wedding gown beautifully.

The RTÉ star was walked down the aisle by her father Eugene, and supported on the day by her mother Clare.

A host of famous faces attended the bash, including Doireann’s former 2FM co-hosts Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

As for their photographer, the couple booked Anouska Proetta Brandon, a wedding photographer featured in Vogue Magazine.