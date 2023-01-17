Doireann Garrihy shares sweet snap with comedian beau Mark Mehigan as she confirms their relationship status

Doireann Garrihy has shared a sweet snap with her comedian beau Mark Mehigan, as she confirmed their relationship status.

The new Dancing with the Stars host was first linked to the funnyman in December, after the pair enjoyed a night away together at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

Adding fuel to speculation, the 2FM presenter later supported Mark at his penultimate gig of the year.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Monday night, Doireann finally confirmed Mark is her boyfriend.

After a follower asked, “Have you a new BF? You mentioned Mark on the radio one day,” Doireann replied with a selfie of her and Mark.

Referencing her 2FM Breakfast co-hosts Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan, she wrote: “Donncha and Carl were wondering why I amn’t as active in the work WhatsApp anymore so I had to tell them why 😂.”

Some of Doireann’s famous friends previously hinted at her new romance when she shared an outfit photo on Instagram.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion .”

Meanwhile, Joanne McNally jokingly wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Doireann and Mark’s romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

The comedian hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.