Doireann Garrihy shares sweet pregnancy update as she poses with bump

Doireann Garrihy has shared a sweet pregnancy update as she posed with her bump on Instagram.

The radio star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan last week by posting a few sweet snaps of the pair showing off a baby scan.

The parents-to-be wrote in the caption: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

Now, in an update on how she is doing throughout her pregnancy, Doireann shared a sweet snap, cradling her bump.

She captioned the post: “When @claregarrihy says “stand up there ‘til I take a photo of you” you do what your told 😂❤️”

Speaking candidly about her pregnancy experience so far, Doireann previously confessed that weeks 6–11 were the most difficult for her due to fatigue and persistent nausea.

“I was way worse in the evenings than mornings, no idea why that was! A tip from my doctor was to have cream crackers first thing in the morning (or any type of dry food before anything wet/fluids) and that definitely helped,” the radio presenter confessed.

She went on to say that she now has a great deal of respect for the struggles that women face while having a baby, saying: “Feeling the exact same but also completely different all at once. The mix of gratitude, happiness, fear and uncertainty all at once,” she said.

“I’m more in awe of women and how incredibly strong they are than I ever thought I could be.”

“My own nana was pregnant 13 times, my other nana 7 times… I have a whole new appreciation for my own mom and sisters and what they’ve done.”

Doireann added: “I’ve also been so guilty, for so much of my life, of seeing my body as something I constantly have to work on, change, improve upon… that awful pressure we put ourselves under.”

“Already my attitude is changing and I refuse to be mean to myself in the way I used to be. Now I’m bawling.”