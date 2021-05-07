People in their 60s were invited to register for the Covid vaccine last month

Doireann Garrihy shares her excitement ahead of her father’s vaccine appointment

Doireann Garrihy has shared her joy ahead of her dad’s vaccine appointment.

The radio presenter’s father, Eugene Garrihy, will receive his first vaccine dose today, to protect him against Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Doireann tweeted: “Today is my Dad’s vaccine day, sing hallelujah!!”

Eugene was able to register for his vaccine last month, when the HSE’s online portal opened to those aged between 60 and 69.

Irish people aged over 50 have since been invited to register for their vaccine online.

The news comes at an exciting time for the Garrihy family, as Eugene’s eldest daughter Aoibhin recently announced she’s expecting her third child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

