Doireann Garrihy shares emotional video her father made to thank healthcare workers in Italy

This is so moving

Doireann Garrihy shares emotional video her father made to thank healthcare workers...

Doireann Garrihy has shared an emotional video, thanking healthcare workers in Italy.

The moving video was created by the radio presenter’s father Eugene, and her sister Aoibhín.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram and explained the thought behind the touching tribute.

“An Irish Thank You to Frontline Medics in Bergamo Hospital, Lombardy 🇮🇹,” she captioned the video.

“Last week, our Dad said that he felt compelled to thank the people of Italy.”

“He said he could ‘get nothing done’ until he put pen to paper. This is the result ♥️.”

“Words: @eugenegarrihy Recitation: @aoibhingarrihy Video: @mattyvonc from @onepneuma,” she added.

In the video, Aoibhín’s powerful narration is heard alongside various images of heathcare workers, nature and culture.

Friends and fans were quick to praise the poignant video footage in the comment section.

“Wow. This is stunning ❤️,” Irish presenter Síle Seoige wrote.

“Wow, this is sensational @eugenegarrihy 🙏,” fellow RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott penned.

“Oh my goodness. What a beautiful piece. I’m in tears. Well done. ❤️,” another fan added.

