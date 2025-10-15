Doireann Garrihy shares candid pregnancy update as her due date nears

Doireann Garrihy has revealed how she is feeling ahead of the birth of her first child.

In April, the TV and radio presenter confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, comedian Mark Mehigan.

The couple’s announcement came five months after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Kildare.

Ahead of her approaching due date, Doireann has now taken the opportunity to share an update on her pregnancy journey.

The Dancing With The Stars Ireland host recently took to her Instagram stories, where she replied to a follower’s message that stated: “You’ll have to come onto stories and let us know how you’ve been feeling. Miss you just chatting to camera.”

In response, Doireann posted a video message and reflected on her current pregnancy symptoms.

“I thought you’d never ask! Sorry I’m just fixing my hair, all of the hairs on my head, which will be gone, they’ll all fall out, but we’re going to acknowledge and appreciate them for now,” she teased, referring to postpartum hair loss.

“I feel fine. I’m tired, sleep is not great. Turning in the bed is hard. Apart from that, I can’t complain. Just a waiting game!” the 33-year-old continued, before admitting her fears about giving birth.

“I’m not the first to have done it, won’t be the last. That’s my attitude at the moment. There’s times where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I feel so ready,’ and then other times I’m like, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready at all,’” she confessed.

“I’m sure that’s normal, I’m sure. All of my feelings are valid, and yeah, I’ll be fine,” Doireann added.

Doireann’s update comes just two weeks after she began her maternity leave from RTÉ. On October 2, the expectant mum took to Instagram to thank her colleagues and listeners for their heartwarming send-off.

“That’s a wrap on #2FMDRIVE. Thank you so much for joining me every weekday since February. It’s been an absolute joy to be back on the mic, I have loved every second,” she penned at the time.

“Thank you to the team, you know who you are. Mic is down, feet are officially UP!” Doireann exclaimed further.