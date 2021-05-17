Doireann Garrihy reveals she’s returning to 2FM with a brand new breakfast show

The Irish presenter took a break from the station following Eoghan McDermott's departure

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she’s returning to 2FM with a brand new breakfast show.

The presenter took a break from the radio station last month, following the departure of her co-host Eoghan McDermott.

Speaking to Stephen Byrne and Tara Stewart, who have been filling in for her on the show, Doireann announced she would be returning on May 31 for a brand new show.

She said on this morning’s show: “Look I’ve been hear working away in the radio ideas factory as we’ve christened it, and it’s all looking quite exciting.”

“I can reveal exclusively on the show this morning that I will be back on air, on the 31st of May, with a brand new Breakfast Show. It’s this day two weeks so not long,” the RTÉ star added.

RTÉ confirmed Eoghan’s departure from 2fm on March 8, two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the Breakfast show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Since Eoghan left the station, RTÉ 2fm listeners have been calling for Carl Mullan to replace him on the 2fm Breakfast show.

A host of other famous faces have also been tipped to replace Eoghan – including Lottie Ryan, James Kavanagh, Marty Guilfoyle, Brian Dowling, Greg O’Shea, James Patrice, Aidan Power and Maura Higgins.

