Doireann Garrihy responds to rumours she got engaged while on holiday in France

Doireann Garrihy has responded to rumours that she got engaged while on holiday in France.

The RTÉ presenter recently jetted off on a romantic holiday with her boyfriend Paddy Wilson, with some fans speculating Paddy popped the question on the trip.

Doireann laughed off the rumours at RTÉ’s new season launch, and admitted she was used to the constant speculation about her relationship.

The 29-year-old said: “People are always [speculating]… If you are dating someone, everyone’s saying: ‘When are you going to be official?’ When you’re official, it’s: ‘When are you you going to be engaged?'”

“Constantly no matter what stage you’re at there’s always going to be the next stage question, so I’m not shocked that people might have said that.”

“But no there was nothing. I do have a ring on, but it’s my middle finger,” she laughed. “It was just a holiday of clearly enjoying ourselves and yeah it was so so worth the wait.”

Doireann admitted she and Paddy weren’t sure when they booked their trip if it would go ahead due to the pandemic, but after both receiving their vaccines they could jet off.

The couple have been together for two years, and moved in together in March of last year.

Irish Love Island star Greg O’Shea outed their relationship, accidentally bringing it up during the 2FM Breakfast Show.

Doireann previously explained the reason she keeps her relationship with Paddy private on social media, saying she wants to protect him from online trolling.

Speaking to the Six O’Clock show last year, the popular presenter said: “I think if you’re with someone who isn’t in the public eye as well, you’re going to be that bit more protective.”

“I signed up to do public things and so if people want to bash me then fair enough, I’ve kind of put myself out there, but I would hate for that to be the case for Paddy.”