Doireann Garrihy perfectly describes how we’re all feeling before hairdressers reopen

Doireann Garrihy has perfectly described how we’re all feeling before hairdressers reopen next Monday.

Salons across the country are set to reopen on June 29th, so naturally a lot of people have been trying to make appointments over the past few days.

Due to the high volume of inquiries, many hairdressers have told clients that they will contact them – which has left some people feeling a little on edge, including RTÉ 2FM host Doireann Garrihy.

The influencer hilariously poked fun at the “Don’t call us we’ll call you” strategy in a video posted on Instagram today.

Doireann’s video received hundreds of comments, as many pointed out how relatable it is.

One person commented: “Literally staring at my phone all day 😂😂.”

Another follower commented: “Well at least yours didn’t ring while you were in the bathroom 😪😭”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that salons could reopen from June 29th on Friday, as he updated the Irish public on Ireland’s road map to recovery.

