Doireann Garrihy opens up about the lowest point of her career: ‘I was just so sad’

Doireann Garrihy opens up about the lowest point of her career: ‘I...

Doireann Garrihy has admitted The Podge and Rodge Show being axed was the lowest point of her career so far.

Back in 2018, the popular programme returned to RTÉ2 – with Doireann taking over the reigns from original host Lucy Kennedy.

However, the revival series ended up being cancelled after just one season.

During an Instagram Q&A, Doireann opened up about the highest and lowest points of her career, and said: “Pit was probably when Podge and Rodge was discontinued…”

“Just because I enjoyed doing it so much, and I was just so sad it wasn’t brought back for a second season.”

“In my mind I was like, ‘This was such an iconic show in its time, it’s been brought back, I’m the new addition and it hasn’t worked. Am I to blame?’ I don’t know, I’ve made peace with it now,” she continued.

“I think everything happens for a reason and when it wasn’t brought back for a second season that’s when I was like, ‘OK I really want to make this podcast thing properly happen now. I’ve had the idea in my head for ages’.

“And look I’m so happy with the podcast,” she said, referring to her popular The Laughs Of Your Life podcast series.

Doireann added: “Peak was probably getting 2fm because I had read the traffic on Eoghan’s drivetime show when I worked in AA Roadwatch, and to go from that to being on a show was just massive.”

The 28-year-old started hosting 2FM Breakfast last year alongside Eoghan McDermott, following a schedule shake-up.