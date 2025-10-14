Doireann Garrihy left emotional as she receives ‘honest’ postpartum advice from This Morning star

Doireann Garrihy was left emotional after she received “honest” postpartum advice from This Morning star Craig Doyle.

With the radio host in her third trimester, the 33-year-old and her husband, Mark Mehigan, are expected to become first-time parents at any moment.

As she steps away from her radio show to take maternity leave, Doireann welcomed Craig onto her podcast The Laughs of Your Life, where she often has guests open up about their life experiences.

However, this time around, Doireann asked Craig to share some personal advice as she anticipates expecting her first child.

He told her: “When the baby arrives, and you’re just there with your partner and your little boy/girl… don’t ring everyone straight away.”

“Have half an hour where you are the only three people in the world who know that this little human has arrived.”

“And enjoy it. Close the door, curtains down and say nothing for that half an hour and just drink it in,” he continued.

“It’s very special, and once you make that first call, it’s craziness for the next 75 years of your life. But that first half an hour is so pure.”

Craig’s words appeared to move Doireann as she struggled to find the words to thank him: “Thank you so much Craig, Oh my God, I’m gone.”

Sharing the clip with her fans, Doireann wrote: “This week…the gentleman that is Craig Doyle.”

“One of those guests who pretends not to have done the homework, then smashes every single question with a STUNNING answer. I just loved our chat.”