Doireann Garrihy jets off on first holiday with boyfriend Mark Mehigan after DWTS success

Doireann Garrihy has jetted off on her first holiday with her comedian boyfriend Mark Mehigan.

The TV presenter is enjoying a much-needed break following the success of her first season as co-host of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

Before jetting to Spain, Doireann posted a sweet photo of Mark kissing her forehead outside Dublin Airport.

Revealing her proud mum took the photo, she captioned the post: “Clare Garrihy insisting on the pic… You’d swear we were heading off to Oz.”

Mark later shared a selfie of them in a car, after touching down in sunny Marbella.

The Dancing with the Stars host “hard launched” her relationship with her comedian beau in January, after weeks of speculation.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine, the RTÉ 2FM star spoke about finding love when she least expected it, months after splitting from her ex Paddy Wilson.

She said: “You’re doing your own thing, and the likes of Dancing With The Stars comes along, and all is going great, and I’ve met someone now who is amazing.”

Doireann revealed she knew of Mark through his cousin, who produces in 2FM, and decided to start following him on Instagram.

The 30-year-old said: “I followed him, I will admit. He followed me back. But he DM’d first. These are very important details.”

“He’s the funniest person I’ve ever met. Hands down,” Doireann gushed.

“He just completely gets what I do, is so supportive of it all, and I feel like I’m the same with him. Can bounce anything off him, and vice versa.”

“He gets it. And he’s a great pep-talker. Because you know, things are fairly mad at the moment.”

“He just is the most naturally funny person I’ve ever met. And will find humour in anything.”

The popular presenter continued: “If he’s having a day where he just wants to be miserable and give out about things, I’ll be great to say, ‘OK, but we have this, and we have this and we have this to be grateful for’. And he’ll do the same for me.”

After describing Mark as “the right person”, Doireann added: “It’s the first time it’s ever been, I think, that genuine.”