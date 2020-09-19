Doireann Garrihy hits back at claim she’s ‘discouraging’ people from wearing face masks

Doireann Garrihy has hit back, after a follower accused her of ‘discouraging’ people from wearing face masks.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, face coverings have become mandatory in shops and on public transport in Ireland, as it’s been proven to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Doireann is among many celebrities who have promoted wearing face masks in public, and on Friday, the RTÉ star admitted she was struggling with ‘maskne’ – a skin condition brought on by the prolonged wear of facial PPE.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Doireann shared a close up video of her skin, and wrote: “The maskne is real 😞.”

After Doireann shared her post, she received a message from a follower which said: “😕 don’t discourage people from mask wearing 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

The 28-year-old shared a screenshot of the message, and questioned how she was ‘discouraging’ people from wearing a mask by sharing a story about the effects of wearing one herself.

She wrote: “…by doing a story about the effects of wearing my mask. Meaning, I wear a mask. I am a mask wearer.”

“It’s a few spots, not a deal breaker, OF COURSE I’ll continue to wear a mask. You should too. Ok?!?! Happy Friday all,” Doireann added.

The news comes after Jennifer Zamparelli came under fire earlier this week, after she revealed her plans to discuss face coverings on her 2FM show.

The radio host ended up scrapping the planning segment, after people argued that anti-maskers shouldn’t be given a platform at all.

Jennifer said she understood why people were so angry, but admitted she was shocked by the abuse she received online – as she has promoted wearing face masks since before they were mandatory.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.