Doireann Garrihy hangs out with Ariana Grande’s mother Joan at star-studded premiere of Wicked

Doireann Garrihy was casually hanging out with Ariana Grande’s mother Joan at the star-studded premiere of Wicked in London on Monday night.

The red carpet event was the final stop of the Wicked press tour, and was attended by the film’s entire cast – including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Doireann was invited to attended the glitzy premiere as a guest, and wowed in an emerald green dress for the occasion.

The 32-year-old, who is set to wed her fiancé Mark Mehigan in a matter of weeks, dressed the part in the Dream Storybook Jacquard Mini Dress from Sister Jane, which retails at €200.

Doireann completed the look with the matching Storybook Bag from Sister Jane, which is priced at €56.

After walking the glamorous green carpet, the former 2FM host bumped into Ariana’s mum during the drinks reception.

Sharing a selfie of them on Instagram, she captioned the post: “Just a quick pre movie drink with Ariana’s Mam. Cheers Joan 🥂.”

The film, which hits Irish cinemas this Friday, received rave reviews from Doireann – who confessed she “bawled numerous times” throughout the movie.

Sharing a video documenting her experience at the premiere, she wrote: “Such an amazing experience in London over the past 48 hours 💚💕.”

“You need to see #WickedMovie – @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo are the absolute dream duo 😭 my goosebumps worked overtime 😂.”