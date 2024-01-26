Doireann Garrihy enlists the help of her followers to avoid ‘regrets’ on her wedding day to Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has enlisted the help of her followers to avoid any “regrets” on her wedding day to Mark Mehigan.

The RTÉ star announced her engagement to her comedian boyfriend in December, after just over a year together.

The couple are wasting no time in planning their wedding, as Doireann has revealed they hope to get married later this year.

While they’ve quickly entered planning mode, the 31-year-old wants to make sure they don’t make any mistakes in the process.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Doireann asked her followers to share their own wedding regrets to help herself and other brides-to-be.

Doireann agreed with many former brides who said they regretted spending so much time taking photos and not enjoying the drinks reception.

The Dancing with the Stars host then revealed a lot of people said they wished they had eloped, but Doireann said she couldn’t do that to her friends and family.

“I think everyone toys with the idea, but ultimately, I think I would regret it,” she said. “As cringy as it sounds, I just love my people too much.”

The bride-to-be also confessed she was weighing up whether to do a speech or not on the day.

“I would love nothing more than to go into the day not worrying about doing a speech, but I think long term I’d regret not doing it,” she explained.

“I also think I’d hate everyone else getting the attention of making a speech and me not,” the presenter joked.

Doireann also revealed a lot of her followers encouraged her to book a videographer to capture their big day.

“The most gorgeous reason that came in a good few times was that people who have since passed away are in the video and it’s just a gorgeous memory on a gorgeous day to have,” she said.

On the topic of picking her wedding dress, she said many people advised her to test out sitting down in her chosen gown to make sure she’s comfortable.