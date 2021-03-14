Doireann Garrihy ends up in hospital after hurting herself on the set of TV show

The RTÉ star admitted she was "yelping in pain" in front of the crew

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she ended up in hospital after hurting herself on the set of her TV show.

The Irish presenter popped her knee out of place while filming The Doireann Project on Friday, before heading into St. James’s Hospital the following day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, the RTÉ star explained: “Since I was 15, I have had an issue with my knees where they pop out of place… It can happen from exercise or sometimes just from crossing my legs while sitting down.”

“While filming The Doireann Project on Friday, the final scenes of the day, I was sitting in a chair and bent to the side to pick up my script and go tobann, out popped my knee.”

“Most of the time I can pop it straight back in but this time it simply wouldn’t happen,” she wrote.

Sharing a photo of herself with her “makeup all cried off”, Doireann said: “So the crew had to dismantle the set while I sat like this (my leg gets jammed at a 90 degree angle) with my foot resting on a box.”

“Tried again to pop it back but no luck… I’ll never live down the mortification of YELPING in pain in front of all the crew.”

The 28-year-old revealed her boyfriend Paddy Wilson “came to her rescue” and carried her down a flight of stairs, as she was filming upstairs in a house.

“Again, I refused to let the crew carry me… I would never be able to look them in the eye professionally again.”

“I really thought it would pop back into place when I relaxed in my sleep (with good pain killers) but it didn’t so off to James’s I went yesterday,” Doireann added.

“This is the situation… everything was far too tense so it couldn’t be straightened, but they gave me good stuff and a brace and a crutch.”

“I had booked this week off radio thank god (except for St. Patrick’s Day, Donncha O’Callaghan and I on 2FM Breakfast) but am due to be back filming Tuesday.”

“It it pops back into place, I could fully be good as new and able to film for the rest of the week. If not, it’ll probably be a scope. If you’re someone who prays, will you pray for the pop and light a candle for me? Thank you #prayforthepop.”