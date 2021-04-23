Doireann Garrihy confirms she’s taking a break from 2FM show following Eoghan McDermott’s departure

The presenter has been hosting the show on her own over the past few weeks

Doireann Garrihy has confirmed she’s taking a break from her 2fm Breakfast show, following Eoghan McDermott’s sudden departure.

The presenter has been hosting the show on her own over the past few weeks, after her co-host recently left the station in a shock move.

In a video posted on Instagram, Doireann said: “At 9am this morning, I’m going to be leaving the studio and heading directly to what we like to call the 2fm radio idea factory.”

“Which is basically just my desk in 2fm but the factory thing sounded cooler.”

“And I’m going to be doing what you would do in a radio ideas factory, particularly the breakfast show department,” she explained.

“I’m gonna be trialling, testing and fine tuning a brand new breakfast show.”

“While I’m gone for a few weeks, Tara Stewart and Stephen Byrne, they’re gonna be keeping you entertained in the mornings. And then I’ll be back,” she added.

RTÉ confirmed Eoghan’s departure from 2fm on March 8, two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the Breakfast show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Since Eoghan left the station, RTÉ 2fm listeners have been calling for Carl Mullan to replace him on the 2fm Breakfast show.

A host of other famous faces have also been tipped to replace Eoghan – including Lottie Ryan, James Kavanagh, Greg O’Shea, James Patrice, and Maura Higgins.

