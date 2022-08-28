Doireann Garrihy confirms appearance on popular TV show

Doireann Garrihy is set to appear on the new season of The Restaurant.

The Virgin Media show sees celebrities get a chance to become head chef in a restaurant and produce a full three-course meal, which is served to customers and resident critics.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Doireann wrote: “So before I went on holidays to Spain I took on an average enough challenge ( @donalskehan I don’t want to hear a word out of you )…I went on @therestaurant !!!!! 👩🏻‍🍳🍽🐟”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

The 2FM presenter continued: “Jokes aside, anyone who has ever been subjected to my cooking or watched me do a cook-along on insta live will know that I am extremely culinarily challenged. Like, a shocking lack of skills.”

“It’s a wonder I’ve kept myself alive since I moved out of home. But both @aoibhingarrihy and @donnchaocallaghan (graduates of The Restaurant) assured me it would be the toughest but MOST rewarding day of filming ever…and they weren’t wrong 😭💙”

“I had the absolute best craic with the whole team, and cannot wait for you to see it. Coming soon!! 🥳” Doireann teased.