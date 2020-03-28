Doireann Garrihy calls out Ivan Yates for calling her a ‘snowflake’

Doireann Garrihy has called out Ivan Yates, after he apparently called her a “snowflake”.

The presenter confronted the broadcaster on social media, after someone told her that he called her a “snowflake” on his Newstalk radio show.

After receiving an Instagram message which said, “Ivan Yates just called you a snowflake,” Doireann took to Twitter to call him out.

Sharing a screenshot of the Instagram message, Doireann tweeted: “Just got this DM on insta. Is this true @IvanYatesNT?”

Just got this DM on insta. Is this true @IvanYatesNT? If so, meet ya on Digges Lane, 7.10pm today. Bring your back support pic.twitter.com/3tYG9aXlSo — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) March 27, 2020

“If so, meet ya on Digges Lane, 7.10pm today. Bring your back support,” she joked.

Digges Lane is the street outside Marconi House in Dublin 2, where Newstalk’s studio is based.

The social media star’s tweet prompted some hilarious reactions, as people said they’d bet money on Doireann winning in a fight against Ivan.

Sadly Ivan is yet to respond to Doireann’s tweet, but we reckon we’ll hear more about their apparent feud on 2FM Breakfast next Monday morning…