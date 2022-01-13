Doireann Garrihy and Imelda May among Irish women demanding change after Ashling Murphy’s murder

Doireann Garrihy and Imelda May are among Irish women demanding change after the death of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was murdered in broad daylight.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Gardaí are appealing for more information.

There has been an outpour of anger and sadness over Ashling’s death on social media, as it has once again highlighted the danger and fear women face on a daily basis.

Ashling’s murder has really hit home for thousands across Ireland, as it proves we still have a long way to go to tackle male violence against women in this country.

Whether they’re going for a jog after work, or simply walking to the shop, the fact of the matter is women don’t feel safe on our streets, no matter what time of day it is.

Since the news of her death broke, many well-known faces have been shared some poignant messages on social media, calling for serious change.

Where do we as Irish women direct our anger and sadness and fear? We have got to rise up and demand change in memory of #AshlingMurphy and all of the women whose lives were stolen before her. There isn’t a woman in Ireland who isn’t sick to the pit of their stomach today. — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) January 13, 2022

RTÉ 2fm presenter Doireann Garrihy tweeted: “Where do we as Irish women direct our anger and sadness and fear? We have got to rise up and demand change in memory of #AshlingMurphy and all of the women whose lives were stolen before her.”

“There isn’t a woman in Ireland who isn’t sick to the pit of their stomach today.”

Imelda May also called for justice following Ashling’s murder, and cited other female victims of violence – including teenager Alanna Quinn Idris, who was attacked by two men in Ballyfermot last week, and Fiona Pender, who went missing back in 1996.

Women need to be safe from attack. We need to run in safety

not constantly running from danger.

Justice for

Ashling Murphy

Alanna Quinn Idris

Fiona Pender

the list goes on and on…

My thoughts are with Aislings family today. 💔#ashlingmurphy #fionapender#alannaquinnidris — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) January 13, 2022

The singer tweeted: “Women need to be safe from attack. We need to run in safety not constantly running from danger.”

“Justice for Ashling Murphy, Alanna Quinn Idris, Fiona Pender, the list goes on and on… My thoughts are with Aislings family today.”

In another tweet, the 47-year-old added: “Ashling Murphy a 22 year old teacher brutally murdered by a stranger as she ran along a route called Fionas Way in Tullamore, named after heavily pregnant Fiona Pender, a 25 year old who disappeared in local area 1996. When will women be safe?????”

Doireann and Imelda are among thousands of women who have expressed their heartbreak over Ashling’s tragic death on social media today.

Hard to put into words how it feels sitting at my classroom desk this morning, knowing that the children Ashling Murphy taught will not be greeted by their beautiful teacher. 💔 She was just going for a run. #RIPAshlingMurphy — Seána Brady (@seanabrady20) January 13, 2022

Angry this morning on behalf of all women, the runners amongst us who can’t do the same route two days in a row, who change the departure times, who run with keys in hand, who have friends on speed dial, who run forward while regularly checking backwards https://t.co/Agg8E73DWy — Aine Kerr (@AineKerr) January 13, 2022

RIP Ashling Murphy. Absolutely devastating news. Heartbroken for her friends and family and horrified that we live in a country where this can happen — Sarah Breen (@SarahJayBee) January 13, 2022

Thinking about Ashling Murphy and her family and friends today. How do we stop this happening? — Deirdre O’Shaughnessy (@deshocks) January 13, 2022

Another vibrant life cut short. Another future robbed. Another woman’s life taken by a man just because he could. We MUST end this savagery. My deepest condolences to Ashling Murphy’s family. To her friends, colleagues, students & her community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.🌹 — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) January 13, 2022

The stretch of canal walkway where Ashling Murphy was murdered was called ‘Fiona’s Way’ – named after Fiona Pender, a 25-year-old woman who went missing in August 1996. She was pregnant at the time and has never been found. How many more women? — Ⓥ louisa (@louisajanemoss) January 13, 2022

RIP Ashling Murphy. She was 23.

She was a Primary School Teacher.

She went for a run after school. Jesus Christ — Caoimhe O’Connell (@CaoimheRua88) January 13, 2022

Comedian Kevin McGahern also shared some important tweets this morning, calling on men to be part of the solution to make women feel safer in this country.

He wrote: “To the lads who somehow take umbrage over tweets about #tullamore . We need to realise the privilege we have. I’ve lived in 3 major cities since I was 17. I’ve walked home drunk in the dead of night countless times. Never once been attacked. Never once felt afraid.”

“This woman did everything she was ‘supposed to do’. She was in a public place in broad daylight. What else could she have done? I can’t imagine what its like to be a woman in Ireland. To constantly be alert. To never let your guard down.”

This woman did everything she was “supposed to do”. She was in a public place in broad daylight. What else could she have done?

I can’t imagine whats its like to be a woman in Ireland. To constantly be alert. To never let your guard down (2/5) — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) January 13, 2022

“I don’t know whats required. But the very first thing we can do is put pressure on the justice system for harsher sentences on murder and rape,” Kevin continued.

“The worst crimes you could ever commit against a human being. 12 years is not a life sentence.”

“So if you’re a lad and you’re feeling attacked when people bring up the subject of male violence against women you really need to ask yourself why.”

“Not all men are rapists and murderers, duh, yea we know that. But a huge amount of attacks on women are committed by men.

“So, to those certain lads, shut the f**k up with the defensive act and be part of the solution to make this country a safer place for the women in our lives.”

I don’t know whats required. But the very first thing we can do is put pressure on the justice system for harsher sentences on murder and rape. The worst crimes you could ever commit against a human being. 12 years is not a life sentence. (3/5) — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) January 13, 2022

So, to those certain lads, shut the fuck up with the defensive act and be part of the solution to make this country a safer place for the women in our lives (5/5) — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) January 13, 2022

Gardaí are appealing for people with information surrounding Ashling’s murder to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.