Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott announce they will be sleeping rough for charity

The RTÉ 2FM presenters are hoping to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul

Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott announce they will be sleeping rough for...

Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott have announced they will be sleeping rough for charity.

The popular presenters revealed they will be partaking in a sleep-out alongside their 2FM colleagues Emma Power and Aindriú de Paor, in a bid to raise funds for the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The co-workers will spend the night of the 9th into the 10th of December outside RTÉ, following a challenging year for the charity.

Speaking on their 2FM breakfast show, Eoghan explained: “There’s a lot of families that are going to be in tricky situations over Christmas.”

Doireann added: “This year, the annual appeal will be one of the most difficult in the society’s 176 year history.

“So SVP shops have been closed for so long, and collections interrupted… donations are needed now more than ever, which is why we are so proud to do this for them.”

“We’re sleeping out for 26 hours,” Eoghan revealed, “On Wednesday morning at 7am, we’re going to start the show in our sleeping bags on the cold, hard ground.”

“We’re going to go until Thursday at 9am,” he added.

Eoghan also teased a few special guests would be stopping by to “sing a Christmas carol or two”.

The Coronas, Wild Youth, Ruth-Anne Cunningham and Róisín O will perform during the sleep-out, while Dermot O’Leary will be calling the presenters for a chat.

To donate to the 2fm Breakfast Christmas Sleep Out in aid of St Vincent de Paul, click HERE.