Doireann Garrihy admits she’s ‘nervous’ about new breakfast show: ‘It’s a bit daunting’

The presenter will be back on RTÉ 2fm with her new co-hosts on Monday

Doireann Garrihy has admitted she’s “nervous” about her new breakfast show on RTÉ 2fm.

The 29-year-old will return to the station on Monday, May 31st with her new co-hosts Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today show, Doireann said: “I’m so excited. We’re starting on Monday. So we did a pilot a couple of weeks ago and it just clicked straight away.”

“I had worked with both of them on their own, so I had done a few shows with Carl, a few shows with Donncha, and then when the three of us got together we just had great fun.”

“I’m nervous of course, as you would be with anything thats brand new. When you’re starting from scratch with brand new everything it can be a little bit daunting, but I feel like we’re ready and we’re gonna just throw ourselves into it on Monday.”

“Its gonna be such light fun, and the timing is great because I think people aren’t able for heavy stuff…”

“They just want to face into the summer with laughter and fun and I think thats exactly what the show’s going to be,” she added.

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl will air 6am–9am weekdays on RTÉ 2FM from May 31st.

RTÉ revamped 2fm’s breakfast show following the sudden departure of Doireann’s co-host Eoghan McDermott.

The presenter disappeared from the airwaves at the end of February, and two weeks later RTÉ announced that he wouldn’t be returning.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

