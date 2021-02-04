Doireann Garrihy admits she’s considering moving abroad after the pandemic

"I love Ireland but I'd love a change of scenery even for a year"

Doireann Garrihy has admitted she’s considering moving abroad after the pandemic.

The Irish presenter took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, where she was asked by a follower if she would ever emigrate.

The RTÉ star revealed: “I was always such a home bird but since the pandemic I’m like, ‘I will live anywhere!'”

“I love Ireland but I’d love a change of scenery even for a year,” she confessed.

“But I’m too much of a scaredy cat to just go and get a job when I get there, I’d only go if I had something lined up before I left.”

The 28-year-old also shared her plans to holiday “somewhere sunny in Europe when the pandemic ends.

“France or Spain… I don’t want the flight to be too long I just want to get there and feel the heat. You know the heat when you get off the plane.. it’s going to be so sweet guys.”

Opening up about her lockdown experience, Doireann said: “I feel blessed that I have a job to go to every morning. And then I’m working on something during the day.”

“I’m kept busy which I’m so happy about but obviously the weekends are kind of like, I wish life was normal but look.”

Doireann is currently locked down with her boyfriend Paddy Wilson, who have been dating for over a year.