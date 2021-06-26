Doireann Garrihy admits she doesn’t like TikTok after receiving mean comments on the app

The social media star was surprised by the negativity she faced

Doireann Garrihy has admitted she doesn’t like TikTok, after receiving mean comments on the video sharing app.

Earlier this week, the presenter impersonated Maura Higgins as she performed a Love Island rap on RTÉ 2fm.

Doireann shared a video of her rap on TikTok, but was surprised by the nasty comments it received.

Taking to Instagram, the radio host posted a screenshot of the harsh comments.

She wrote over the post: “I uploaded my Love Island rap to TikTok last night (my second ever post) and didn’t check back on it until now…”

“Most of the comments are nice but some… I don’t like it over there 😳😂.”