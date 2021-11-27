DJ Calum and hype man Jackson inundated with exciting offers after becoming stars of the Late Late Toy Show

DJ Calum and his hype man/little brother Jackson were undoubtedly the breakout stars of this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The Kieran brothers delighted viewers when they pumped up the volume with their energetic DJ set, but it was what happened next that captured the hearts of the nation.

After Calum told host Ryan Tubridy about his dreams of becoming a superstar DJ, the 11-year-old was surprised with brand new DJ equipment, which brought him to tears.

As if we couldn’t love them anymore, Jackson did what every little brother does and cheekily pointed out that Calum was crying on national television.

It’s safe to say viewers fell in love with the Kieran brothers, and the pair have been inundated with exciting offers since they appeared on the show.

The pair have been invited to DJ on FM104 next Saturday, and they’ve also been asked to come on Tracy Clifford’s show on RTÉ 2FM next week to play some tunes.

On top of that, well-known Irish DJ Marty Guilfoyle has revealed he’d love to collaborate with the Kieran brothers.

Hi DJ Callum and hype man Jackson 👋 We’d love you to DJ and hype on @FM104 next Saturday evening from 6pm til 7pm if you’re up for it! Let us know From the Strawberry Alarm Clock 🍓⏰#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Q3TvNGXFvy — FM104 (@FM104) November 26, 2021

I currently have my people contacting DJ Calum’s people to discuss a collab. #watchthisspace #LateLateToyShow — Martin Guilfoyle (@MartyGuilfoyle) November 26, 2021

The Gosscast is back with a brand new season, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson, and explain the resurfaced drama between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.