Disenchanted star Maya Rudolph gushes about her time in Ireland: ‘It’s heaven on earth’

Maya Rudolph has gushed about her time in Ireland, which she’s described as “heaven on earth”.

The actress, best known for her role in Bridesmaids, recently relocated to Ireland with her family to film Disenchanted alongside Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams.

Speaking to the Sunday World Magazine+, the 48-year-old said: “I had my first 99 today. I feel like an honorary Dubliner.”

“It’s heaven on Earth. I feel very lucky to be here. I understand why this is a very special place,” she said.

“I wish that I could take everything I’ve learned so far home with me and I wish everyone was as smart as the Irish in the way that they live – it’s pretty amazing here.”

The American actress will play villain Malvina Monroe in Disenchanted, which is the much-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2007 film Enchanted.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick Dempsey.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

Filming is taking place at locations in Enniskerry and Greystones until August.