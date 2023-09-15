Director General Kevin Bakhurst responds to Patrick Kielty’s jokes about RTÉ scandal on The Late Late Show

RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has responded to Patrick Kielty’s hilarious jokes about the broadcaster on his first Late Late Show.

The comedian made his hosting debut on The Late Late Show on Friday night, which has received rave reviews on social media.

Opening the show, the 52-year-old poked fun at the RTÉ payments scandal, which has been dominating headlines over the past few months.

He said: “Good evening and welcome to a brand new season of The Late Late Show. It’s so nice to finally get started because as you all know folks the Late Late Show has been off air now for almost four months…

“Well I say off air but its been on Morning Ireland, Prime Time, Live Line. What a treat it is to have The Late Late Show on again after the news.

“We’ve got a new opening, we’ve got a new logo and we’ve got a brand new house band for you folks… give it up for Grant Thornton and the flip flops!”

“And we’re trying out a brand new format tonight on the show where the host gets to ask the questions instead of having to answer them at the Oireachtas.”

“We wanted to make a special effort for you tonight folks because apparently lots of folks are tuning in this evening which is really very exciting.

“Based on the latest figures for TV license payments we’re expecting an audience of up to 27 people tuning in tonight, and just to put that into perspective that’s almost double the amount of people who saw Toy Show The Musical.

“This is where the RTE executives in the green room realise they might have booked the wrong pony,” he joked.

Throughout the show, the comedian also made sure to throw in some perfectly timed jokes about RTÉ’s finances, as he made reference to their televised meetings with the Oireachtas Media Committee.

While many assumed RTÉ executives would be fuming over his risqué jokes, the broadcaster’s new Director General thought they were pretty funny.

During the show, an X user shared a video of an unimpressed Roy Keane alongside the caption: “Kevin Backhurst watching the jokes about RTÉ #latelate #LateLateShow.”

Much to their surprise, Kevin replied: “Actually thought they were great!”

Actually thought they were great! — Kevin Bakhurst (@kevinbakhurst) September 15, 2023

The comedian has become the fourth presenter to host the RTÉ chat show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy.

For his first show, Patrick’s guests included Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt; former President of Ireland Mary McAleese; The 2 Johnnies; footballer James McClean, and musical guests Chasing Abbey.

And alongside the new set, the show also featured a change in format as Patrick spoke to multiple guests at once – keeping Tommy, Hector and Laurita on set as he spoke to Mary McAleese.

He also joined members of the audience as he gave away tickets to the World Cup, and also cut to a live feed of his local pub in Co. Down – where patrons were promised a free round every time he mentioned their hometown of Dundrum.

It’s safe to say viewers are loving Patrick as the show’s new host, and have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise his first episode.