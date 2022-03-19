Des Bishop opens up about his upcoming wedding to reality star Hannah Berner

Des Bishop has opened up about his upcoming wedding to Hannah Berner.

The comedian proposed to the US reality star on Valentine’s Day last year, after just nine months of dating.

Des met Hannah, best known for appearing on the popular Bravo series Summer House, during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, the 46-year-old revealed their wedding will take place on May 13th.

Des said: “We’re getting married on May 13th, which for everyone wondering, is a Friday. We’re not superstitious.”

“When I tell people in Ireland we’re getting married on Friday the 13th, the first question they say is, ‘Did you get a deal?’ I think they think that we’re cheap.”

Hannah then explained: “Everyone’s getting married this summer so it was kind of the only date they had available and we were like we’ll take it.”

Des added: “We’re in the middle of a huge pandemic backlog of weddings.”

Des, 46, and Hannah, 30, are currently based in New York, but the couple wouldn’t rule out settling in Ireland.

Hannah said: “I love Ireland, The second I got off the plane I was like, ‘I want to live here’.

“I feel because we have no kids yet, we have the flexibility but right now we’re based in New York.”

“Des is finishing his Mia Mamma tour and if we had projects in Ireland or time we wanted to spend in Ireland, I’m very open to it.”

Des continued: “If you had asked me the question before you asked Hannah, I would say that I’m still going to continue my bi-coastal life.”

“I wouldn’t say that we’re based in New York. I don’t want in any way, shape or form for Irish people to think I’ve given up on Ireland.

“I still have my gaff in Dolphin’s Barn and I’ll still be there as much as I can be to do shows in Ireland.”