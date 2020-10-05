Des Bishop enjoys beach day with his new girlfriend Hannah Berner

The comedian and the reality star found love in lockdown

Des Bishop has enjoyed a beach day with his new girlfriend Hannah Berner.

The comedian found love in lockdown when he DMed the US reality star on Instagram, after leaving Ireland for the luxurious New York community back in March.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a loved-up snap with Hannah, as they posed together on the beach.

“Summer of love with @beingbernz,” he captioned the post.

Hannah recently opened up about her new relationship on Bravo’s Chat Room, describing sex with Des as “the best she’s ever had”.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but in a real 2020 quarantine plot twist, I trapped a man, and I have a boyfriend. I’m 29 and he is 44,” she said.

“He’s a comedian, and I had watched him like five years ago at a comedy club. And then he DM’d me recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the funny, cute guy.’

“Guys in their 20s are insecure. They’re worrying about themselves. I feel like all guys in their 20s, I have to fix them, and I’m not a project manager anymore.

“I’ve found a man, and he’s teaching me new things,” she added.

Des previously opened up about his new relationship with RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan, admitting: “We didn’t know each other, we just followed each other on Instagram.

“I noticed that she was isolating near here and in a moment of ‘We are both out here, do you want to get a coffee?’ – boom, we clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience.

“I have met many amazing women in my life but I think this concept of ‘the one’, that if you are open to it you really fall.

“It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is the one.”

“Despite the fact that all these memes are saying, ‘I can’t wait for 2020 to be over’, 2020 will be the year that changed my life.”