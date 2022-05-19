Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson admits bullies made her want to get a nose job

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has admitted she looked into plastic surgery, after bullies made her feel insecure about her nose.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays Erin Quinn in the Channel 4 sitcom, has revealed she would often “get slagged” about the size of her nostrils when she was a teenager.

Speaking on the Tea With Me podcast alongside her Derry Girls co-star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse said she started saving for a nose job at the age of 18.

The actress said: “I have a tiny nose. But do you know, because it’s a button nose, I used to always get slagged about my nose actually…”

“I used to get bullied about my nose loads and I looked into getting a nose job for my 18th birthday after.”

“I was going to pay to get a nose job. I went to Belfast. I was going to try and get it a bit straightened out like pulled out a wee bit, just to have a normal person nose.”

“I had a consultation and everything when I was 19/20, I saved money and I’m so glad I didn’t do it.”

Podcast host Shane then pointed out that the Derry native had small nostrils, to which Saoirse replied: “But I did get slagged a lot about my nose.”

“And even though you are right, I do have small nostrils, but I think the perception of them, they look bigger.”

“And some of my cousins used to say, ‘Saoirse could pick her nose with her thumb’. That’s just a f***ing lie and I’ll show you. You can’t get it up.”

“I couldn’t get anybody’s thumb up, not even a baby’s.”

Shane then asked would Saoirse have considered going to Turkey for the plastic surgery, and Jamie-Lee replied: “Not Turkey, you can’t go there. People come back with one big tooth.”

“It’s mental. Fangs are there for a reason. It can be overwhelming looking. I mean each to their own.”

Saoirse then concluded saying a different nose probably wouldn’t have suited her face, as she said: “I just think it would look so mental [if I got a nose job].”

“Each to their own but imagine getting it done at that age.”