Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson admits bullies made her want to get a nose job

VIPIRELAND.COM
Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has admitted she looked into plastic surgery, after bullies made her feel insecure about her nose.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays Erin Quinn in the Channel 4 sitcom, has revealed she would often “get slagged” about the size of her nostrils when she was a teenager.

Speaking on the Tea With Me podcast alongside her Derry Girls co-star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse said she started saving for a nose job at the age of 18.

The actress said: “I have a tiny nose. But do you know, because it’s a button nose, I used to always get slagged about my nose actually…”

“I used to get bullied about my nose loads and I looked into getting a nose job for my 18th birthday after.”

“I was going to pay to get a nose job. I went to Belfast. I was going to try and get it a bit straightened out like pulled out a wee bit, just to have a normal person nose.”

“I had a consultation and everything when I was 19/20, I saved money and I’m so glad I didn’t do it.”

G. McDonnell / VIPIRELAND.COM

Podcast host Shane then pointed out that the Derry native had small nostrils, to which Saoirse replied: “But I did get slagged a lot about my nose.”

“And even though you are right, I do have small nostrils, but I think the perception of them, they look bigger.”

“And some of my cousins used to say, ‘Saoirse could pick her nose with her thumb’. That’s just a f***ing lie and I’ll show you. You can’t get it up.”

“I couldn’t get anybody’s thumb up, not even a baby’s.”

Shane then asked would Saoirse have considered going to Turkey for the plastic surgery, and Jamie-Lee replied: “Not Turkey, you can’t go there. People come back with one big tooth.”

“It’s mental. Fangs are there for a reason. It can be overwhelming looking. I mean each to their own.”

Saoirse then concluded saying a different nose probably wouldn’t have suited her face, as she said: “I just think it would look so mental [if I got a nose job].”

“Each to their own but imagine getting it done at that age.”

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us