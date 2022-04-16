Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell wins praise for calling out ‘misogynistic’ question

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has won praise on social media for calling out a “misogynistic” question she was asked on The Late Late Show.

The actress, who plays Michelle Mallon in the Channel 4 sitcom, was chatting to host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night when he asked her age.

The broadcaster said: “This might be a rude question, you don’t have to answer. But can I ask you how old you are?”

Jamie-Lee jokingly replied, “I’m 117. I’m very, very wise,” before Ryan said, “Would you consider telling me what age you are?”

The actress responded: “This is the thing about it that gets on my nerves a wee bit, no disrespect…”

Ryan interjected, “Oh no, that’s okay, I’ll walk away from it if you’d like me to.”

Jamie-Lee then explained, “Do you know what it is, it’s always quite misogynistic even it’s unintentionally misogynistic because men don’t get the same scrutiny in their career.”

Defending himself, Ryan insisted: “I would definitely have asked the male actor the same question because he’s playing a teenager too.”

Jamie-Lee then joked: “You’re saying that now, there’s nobody here. I’ll have to take your word for it!”

Explaining why he asked the question, the Late Late Show host added: “I would say that you’ve got these great characters playing teenagers.”

“And that’s really what I was getting at, the fact that you’re of a certain age that play teenagers and do it so well.”

“Actually there was a compliment coming there… please don’t misunderstand where I’m coming from, I mean that genuinely.”

Ryan added: “I’m done with that question; I’m going to move on. I can read a mood when I see it.”

After her interview aired on RTÉ One, viewers took to Twitter to praise Jamie-Lee for the way she reacted to the question.

Have we not learned at this stage to not ask a Derry Girl her age#LateLateShow #latelate pic.twitter.com/51CkWmg6Ef — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 15, 2022

Ryan Tubridy hoping the ground opens up beneath him as Jamie-Lee O’Donnell calls him out on his misogynistic question on her age, she was well able for him 😂

#LateLateShow #DerryGirls — Frankie (@frankuary) April 15, 2022

#LateLateShow delighted Jamie Lee highlighted being asked about her age. Someone should tell Ray Darcy coz he is obsessed with that question. Women are immediately pigeon holed when they state age. — muinteoirolly (@muinteoirolly) April 15, 2022