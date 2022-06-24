Ad
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee becomes first woman nominated for Derry’s Freedom of the City award

Emma Costigan
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has become the first woman to be nominated for Derry’s Freedom of the City award.

Local SDLP councillor Martin Reilly put the screenwriter’s name forward for the honour.

Speaking to Derry News, he said, “Lisa McGee has brought so much joy and civic pride to our city and district through her writing, and this work has undoubtedly put Derry and its people on a global stage.”

The councillor added that the show “captivated audiences and resonated with people from all walks of life” as it told the background of the Troubles and how society moved towards the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Martin explained how Derry Girls’ inclusion on Netflix “boosted tourism and inspired those who live [in Derry] – young and old.”

Tweeting about her nomination, Lisa said, “What an absolute honour to be the first woman nominated. I’m thrilled to even be considered. Fingers crossed.”

Councillor Martin Reilly added, “The fact that Lisa is the first female to be nominated for the Freedom of the City in our city is truly a historic and special occasion.”

