Dermot Kennedy raises over €250,000 from Late Late Show performance

Dermot Kennedy has raised over €250,000 for the Capuchin Day Centre from his performance on the Late Late Show last Friday.

Dermot sang his hit songs Power Over Me, All My Friends as well as a stunning cover of Days Like This to raise much-needed funds for the charity amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy shared that the huge amount raised was “breathtaking” and praised people for their donations during this difficult time.

He said: “Our friend Dermot Kennedy on Friday night on the Late Late Show did a beautiful job on three songs.”

Ryan continued: “The Capuchin Day centre were the beneficiaries of his presence in many regards and they wrote a lovely mail to me yesterday to say that they’ve raised over €250,000 from Late Late Show viewers on Friday night which is breathtaking.”

“The figures in terms of donations from viewers, no doubt many of you, to these charities that we feature on a Friday night – whether it’s the ISPCC or Women’s Aid or Barnardos or indeed the Capuchin Day Centre – are beyond the pale in terms of how kind people have been despite everything.”

“It’s a really good news story so thanks a million for that,” he added.

Following his performance, Dermot appealed to his fans to donate to the worthy cause.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “There’ll be days like this…Thanks so much to everyone who tuned in to my @latelaterte performances last night!

“And thank you to everyone who donated to the Capuchin Day Centre.”

“Such a beautiful cause run by truly kind souls. Please consider giving what you can. Link is in my stories. Thank you X.”

During the show, Dermot revealed that he comes from a “tight-knit” family and that his famous aunt Mary Kennedy’s daughter Lucy tours with him.

He shared that while Mary was partaking in Dancing With The Stars, he and Lucy would ring every Sunday to see how she got on.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: