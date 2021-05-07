Dermot Kennedy postpones Irish gigs scheduled for this summer

"I hate to do it, but it’s just the way it has to be at the moment..."

Dermot Kennedy has officially postponed his Irish gigs scheduled for this summer.

The singer-songwriter announced the news on social media this morning, and told fans the dates have been rescheduled for June 2022.

He wrote: “Hey guys…so unfortunately the Irish shows below scheduled for June this year will now move to June 2022.”

“I hate to do it, but it’s just the way it has to be at the moment. All tickets for the original shows will remain valid for next year, so hold on to yours!”

Dermot also shared a list of the rescheduled dates – including three nights at the INEC Arena in Killarney, two nights at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin, one night at Malahide Castle, and one night at Musgrave Park in Cork.

He added: “It’s gonna be very very special when we do get to play these shows. Details on the new Belfast date to follow.”

