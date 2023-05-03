Dermot Kennedy launches Guinness Live & Rising with world-first performance on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse

Guinness Live & Rising was launched in spectacular style by global superstar Dermot Kennedy this week – who became the first person to perform on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse.

The Home of Guinness provided an epic backdrop for the launch, with incredible views across the Liberties, an area renowned for its brewing and distilling history.

Guinness Live & Rising is a new initiative celebrating Irish pubs across the country, showcasing the role they play as homes and hosts of incredible experiences in music, food, sport and the arts.

Guinness Live & Rising launches with an initial 12-month programme of pop-up music, food and sports events in pubs across the country. The programme has been specially designed to showcase the unique creativity, culture and craic that can only be found in an Irish pub.

Like so many of Ireland’s musicians, Dermot Kennedy began his career performing in pubs throughout Ireland.

Dermot commented: “I’m delighted to support the launch of Guinness Live & Rising, which spotlights the incredible talent surging in Ireland, as well as celebrating Irish pubs who have always been a champion of emerging talent.”

“There’s a contagious energy in the pubs of Ireland, there’s nothing like it anywhere in the world, and the pub is somewhere I still love to play when I’m home. It’s a place where I get together with friends and family over a pint of Guinness to share stories and connect through music, sports and food.”

“It was an honour to share the stage with Gemma Dunleavy and JYellowL last night in the Guinness Storehouse, two amazing artists.”

Later Dermot continued the show in the iconic Gravity Bar performing more of his hits, after rising stars Gemma Dunleavy and JYellowL had taken to the same stage earlier in the night with electric performances.

Dublin-born vocalist and producer Gemma writes club-pop songs rich with lyrical storytelling and played a set accompanied with harp.

Nigerian born, Dublin-based JYellowL, an emerging voice from Ireland’s thriving rap scene, played an acoustic set.

Ahead of the performance, the Guinness Storehouse brought Dermot Kennedy together with Dublin street artist, Aches, to collaborate on a brand new artwork celebrating the launch of Guinness Live & Rising and the promise of an exciting summer ahead.

Marrying Aches’ customary style with Dermot Kennedy’s lyrical magic, the artists, who each started their careers on the streets of Dublin, merged disciplines to emblazon the lyric ‘We’ll be Dancin’ in the Sun’ across the bridge above the famous Storehouse gates.

This artwork is available for everyone to view at the Home of Guinness throughout the summer.

Together with well-known figures from the worlds of music, food, sport and the arts, Guinness Live & Rising also invites a new generation of culture makers and innovators to bring their dynamic energy into Irish pubs.

The pub has long been home to spontaneous, exciting experiences and a space where new and established talent collaborate.

Guinness Live & Rising ushers in a new era for the Irish pub as culture hubs for the next generation to enjoy music, food, watching sport and much more.

Check out Guinness social channels to find out more about Guinness Live & Rising.