Dermot Kennedy gushes about the ‘surreal moment’ he met his idol Roy Keane

The popular singer is a huge fan of the former footballer

Dermot Kennedy gushes about the ‘surreal moment’ he met his idol Roy...

Dermot Kennedy’s childhood dream came true this week when he met his idol Roy Keane.

The Irish singer-songwriter is a huge Man United fan, and was over the moon when the football legend showed up at his concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, Dermot wrote: “Can’t explain what it means. Will not attempt to explain.”

“Roy Keane came to my gig last night,” he continued. “Very very grateful indeed for a surreal moment.”

Roy shared the same snap on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: “Brilliant live performance last night @dermotkennedy. You’re the real deal.”

Their meeting comes just months after Dermot shared his admiration for Roy on Twitter.

Back in February, the 29-year-old tweeted: “Roy Keane has inspired me more than anyone, since I was a kid.”

“I may move in a different field, but I took so much from him in terms of attitude and how to approach the things you’re most passionate about.”

“You get out what you put in, and the results will always reflect your effort. I can only hope to inspire someone in the same way.”