Dermot Kennedy announces gig in Dublin’s Marley Park

Dermot Kennedy has announced a huge gig in Dublin’s Marley Park.

The Kiss Me singer, who hails from Rathcoole, will perform at the iconic venue on June 23, 2023 as part of his Sonder Tour.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram on Monday morning, Dermot wrote: “Dublin!! My home!!! I’ll be playing for you next summer at Marlay Park!!! I cannot wait!! Be quick!! I love you!”

“Tickets go on sale this Friday 7th Oct at 10am local 🇮🇪 💚” the 30-year-old added.

Dermot’s album Sonder is set for release on November 4, and it will include the lead single Something to Someone, which has already received over 20 million streams.

Tickets for his Marley Park gig will start at €53.65 including booking fee.