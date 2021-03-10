Fans of Room To Improve are going to love this!

Dermot Bannon set to return to our screens with brand new series

Dermot Bannon is set to return to our screens with a brand new series.

While we’re eagerly anticipating a new season of Room To Improve, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the architect is working on a new production.

The news was shared by COCO Content on Twitter today, as they issued a call out for people to get involved.

The production company, which produces Room To Improve for RTÉ, tweeted: “CALLOUT FOR UPCOMING PRODUCTION!”

“Decided to turn your shed or outdoor area into a home office over the coming weeks? Or know somebody who has? @DermotBannon would love to hear from you!”

“Get in touch at [email protected],” they added.

📣 CALLOUT FOR UPCOMING PRODUCTION! 📣 Decided to turn your shed or outdoor area into a home office over the coming weeks? Or know somebody who has?@DermotBannon would love to hear from you! Get in touch at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/bw49Eluz3W — COCO Content (@COCOcontentie) March 10, 2021

The last time Dermot appeared on our screens, he was hosting the second season of his Incredible Homes series.

The season was sadly cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and featured some spectacular homes across Ireland.

Watch The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life Style Sports.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, join some of our favourite stars including Nicky Byrne, Una Healy, Nicola Coughlan, James Patrice, Laura Whitmore and more, as we celebrate the best in the business.