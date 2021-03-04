The winner was announced this afternoon

Denise Chaila wins RTÉ Choice Music Prize for ‘Album of the Year’

Denise Chaila has won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for ‘Album of the Year’ with her debut album ‘Go Bravely’.

The Limerick rapper was announced as the winner this afternoon during a live event hosted by Tracy Clifford on RTÉ 2fm and the RTÉ Player.

Denise broke down in tears after hearing she had won, and explained how much the award meant to her after such a challenging year.

U2’s Adam Clayton made the announcement live after the judging panel, made up of Irish music media professionals and chaired by Jim Carroll, met up over Zoom to decide on the winning album.

Denise received a cheque for €10,000, a prize which has been provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), as well as a specially-commissioned award.

Niall Horan’s hit song ‘No Judgement’ was also announced as the winner of ‘Song of the Year’ following a public vote.

RTÉ2 will broadcast a one-hour TV programme of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, featuring performances from all the acts and interviews by Bláthnaid Treacy, on Sunday March 14th at 11.15pm.