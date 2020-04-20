Demi Lovato launches urgent appeal for mental health support in Ireland

The singer has included youth support charity SpunOut.ie in her fundraising appeal

Demi Lovato has launched an urgent appeal for mental health support in Ireland.

The Skyscraper hitmaker has announced a fundraising bid for four mental health organisations, including the Irish charity SpunOut.ie.

Demi has teamed up with Royal Bank of Canada, Virgin Unite and Draper Richards Kaplan to initiate The Mental Health Fund.

The fund has already raised over €1.8 million globally.

The aim of Demi’s appeal is to support the work of organisations that provide an emergency response through text message.

“So many people have been left alone with their thoughts, their abusers, their anxieties — and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” Demi stated.

“I know not everyone has the ability to get the help they need so my hope is that this fund can bring support to help alleviate some of the hardship and pain people are going through,” she added.

The goal of The Mental Health Fund is to raise €4.6 million and it hopes to raise €350,000 for SpunOut.ie.

The Royal Bank of Canada has made a €45,000 donation to aid the Irish charity.

“We’re grateful to the supporters of The Mental Health Fund for making sure we can continue to be here for any young person who needs support during this unprecedented time and in the weeks and months to come” revealed Ian Power, the CEO of SpunOut.ie.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a 60% increase in Irish young people reaching out to SpunOut.ie.

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: