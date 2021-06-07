"We are all still reeling with shock..."

Deirdre O’Kane announces the sudden death of her cousin in heartbreaking post

Deirdre O’Kane has announced the sudden death of her cousin in a heartbreaking post.

The Irish comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to share the sad news, admitting she was still “reeling with shock”.

The 53-year-old wrote: “My gorgeous talented cousin Criostoir McLaughlin died suddenly on Thursday.”

“We are all still reeling with shock… it makes no sense! To say he will be missed by his family and those closest to him doesn’t begin to cover it.”

“He was so well loved by so many. A huge person…. dear god the madness of this. Go well Criostoir ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Offering her condolences, Dr Ciara Kelly wrote: “Didn’t know u were cousins D I’m pals w Grainne we are all do shocked locally it’s just devastating hope you’re ok xxx”

Irish social media star James Patrice commented: “So sorry for your loss x”, while presenter Blathnaid Treacy wrote: “I’m so sorry Deirdre ❤️”