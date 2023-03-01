Deirdre O’Kane announced as host for 20th Anniversary IFTA Awards

The Irish Film & Television Academy has announced details of the upcoming 20th Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane will host the in-person awards show in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Sunday, May 7th, and it will air on RTÉ.

International film stars, filmmakers, and Irish talent will join in the celebrations and help give due recognition at home for Irish talent and storytelling and to reward excellence in the achievements.

Deirdre said: “What an honour to be hosting this milestone 20th Anniversary Awards, and what a golden year we’re having for Irish talent across the globe.”

“IFTA has championed the best of Ireland for the past 20 years, showcasing new talent coming through, putting the international spotlight on our home industry, our storytelling, our skill and our craft.”

“It’s so important to reward Irish talent here at home, and I’m very proud to play my part in recognising their work and presenting them with Irish Academy Awards for excellence in their achievements.”

IFTA Nominees will be announced at 8.30am on Tuesday, March 7th.