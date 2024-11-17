Dave Kearney’s wife Becca Mehigan shares sweet snaps from her baby shower

Dave Kearney’s wife Becca Mehigan has shared some sweet snaps from her baby shower.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in August, and are eagerly anticipating their baby’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the wellness influencer said she was feeling “very grateful” as she posted photos from the special occasion.

The mum-to-be looked chic and cosy in a long jumper dress, which she paired with white slip-on loafers.

The baby shower had a “little cub” theme, a sweet nod to her and Dave’s new life over in the US.

Back in January, the couple moved to Chicago, where the rugby player signed with the Chicago Hounds following his 14-year tenure with Leinster.

Seven months later, Dave and Becca announced they were expecting a baby at a Chicago Cubs baseball game.

Posing with a tiny Chicago Cubs baby-gro, they wrote: “Halfway to meeting our little Chicago Cub ❤️.”

The couple tied the knot last summer, after four years together.

The pair legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin, before they exchanged vows in front of family and friends on June 9th, 2023 in Portugal.

Becca, who is a trained yoga teacher, stunned in a figure-hugging strapless wedding gown, while Dave looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

A host of well-known faces were present for their second nuptials, including Dave’s older brother, fellow rugby star Rob Kearney.

The sports man was joined by his wife Jess Redden, who was expecting their first child at the time.

Other famous faces spotted at the bash included Doireann Garrihy and her comedian fiancé Mark Mehigan, who is Becca’s cousin.

Last summer was a busy few months of weddings for the Irish rugby team, as Conor Murray married his longterm love Joanna Cooper in the Algarve in June.

Joey Carbery also wed his beau Robyn Flanagan in Marbella, Spain, the week before.

Dave and Becca went public with their romance in April 2019, when they attended the Leinster Rugby awards together.

The sports star popped the question to Becca in January 2022.